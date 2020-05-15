Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $222.84. 110,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -122.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.53.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

