Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $78,748,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 209,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 284,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after buying an additional 123,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

