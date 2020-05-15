Wells Fargo & Co Raises Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Price Target to $21.00

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair began coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

PRSP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 25,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,096. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,568 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 67.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Perspecta by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Perspecta by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 484,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,309,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 403,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter.

