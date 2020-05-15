Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.19, 1,891,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 868,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,034 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 247,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

