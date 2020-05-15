Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 508,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.93. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

