Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.81. Where Food Comes From has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Where Food Comes From from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

