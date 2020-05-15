Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Boosted by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 3.0% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 5,195,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,717,668. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

