Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,935. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.41 and a beta of 1.67. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Wix.Com from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

