Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 9.3%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.54, 2,356,251 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,699,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,025,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

