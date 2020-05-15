W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.45, approximately 9,538,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,735,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after buying an additional 599,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 1,180,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,879,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 138,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.