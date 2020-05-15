Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.37, approximately 3,950,784 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,866,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Get Xerox alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.2% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 35.4% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 519,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 135,643 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.