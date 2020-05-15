Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 564.29% and a negative net margin of 1,607.44%.

YTEN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 9,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,556. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.89. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. National Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

