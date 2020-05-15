Zacks: Analysts Expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). GrubHub reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRUB. BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. 9,278,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,854. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $977,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrubHub by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in GrubHub by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

