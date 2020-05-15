Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $1.00. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. 47,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.07. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

