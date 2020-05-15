Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Hold

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of ADRNY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,702. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

