Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) to “Strong-Buy”

Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amcor Ltd. operations include the packaging, fibre packaging and paper manufacturing divisions. Packaging products are used in the beverage/food, industrial, metal, plastic and household products industries. Other interests include Spicers Papers Ltd., which manufactures paper stationery products and Kimberly-Clark Australia Ltd., which manufactures tissue and personel care products. “

Shares of OTCMKTS AMCRY remained flat at $$44.70 during midday trading on Friday. 12,788 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. Amcor Limited ADS has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $46.82.

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments.

