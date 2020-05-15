Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) to Buy

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

MITEY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 46,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,444. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

