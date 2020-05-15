Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) to Buy

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMHLY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,117. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (NMHLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.