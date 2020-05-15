Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) to “Buy”

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 215,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,498. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 88,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.