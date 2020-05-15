ZB (ZB) 1-Day Volume Hits $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.02013537 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00168487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

