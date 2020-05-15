ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million.

NASDAQ ZEAL traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.65. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.22. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

ZEAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

