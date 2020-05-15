Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZSAN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.63. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

