-$0.12 EPS Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 170.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 128,224,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,841,383. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 84,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

