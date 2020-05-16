$0.20 EPS Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 6,304,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,647,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

