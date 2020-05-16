-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,082. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

