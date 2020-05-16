$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.41. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Investar had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 1,770 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,014.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Insiders bought 18,138 shares of company stock valued at $304,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Investar by 48.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Investar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Investar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.97. 19,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,247. The company has a market cap of $122.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

