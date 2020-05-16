-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Under Armour posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Under Armour by 40.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA stock remained flat at $$7.71 during trading hours on Monday. 11,124,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.