$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.62. Laureate Education posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. 1,186,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,582. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after buying an additional 177,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

