$0.51 EPS Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLNE. William Blair began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 179,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,823. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

