$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

