-$0.64 EPS Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.96). Seattle Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,083 shares of company stock valued at $107,516,291. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average is $117.70. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.