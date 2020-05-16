-$0.64 EPS Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.96). Seattle Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,083 shares of company stock valued at $107,516,291. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average is $117.70. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

