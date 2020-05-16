$0.75 EPS Expected for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.96. Methode Electronics posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $27.39. 676,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,881. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

