1,027,317 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,027,317 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,066,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 74.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 38,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,509 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,605,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

