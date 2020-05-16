102,778 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.13.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.85. 5,586,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,006. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.91 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

