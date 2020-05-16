1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.34 ($34.11).

DRI stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching €23.06 ($26.81). 459,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.72 and a 200-day moving average of €21.51. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a twelve month high of €32.88 ($38.23). The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

