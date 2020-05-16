1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €21.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.34 ($34.11).

ETR DRI traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting €23.06 ($26.81). The stock had a trading volume of 459,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 52-week high of €32.88 ($38.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.72 and a 200-day moving average of €21.51.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

