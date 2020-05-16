1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.34 ($34.11).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRI traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €23.06 ($26.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a fifty-two week high of €32.88 ($38.23). The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.51.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.