181,000 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Farfetch accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Farfetch by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,457,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

FTCH traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 9,248,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,183. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.89. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

