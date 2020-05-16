1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.09

Shares of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as low as $6.70. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 2,140 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

