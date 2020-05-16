$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.23. Air Products & Chemicals posted earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Shares of APD traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.06 and a 200 day moving average of $226.93. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

