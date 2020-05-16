21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $17.02. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 856,194 shares trading hands.
The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%.
VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 0.27.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
