21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $17.02. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 856,194 shares trading hands.

The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,377,000 after buying an additional 231,433 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 128,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 102,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 0.27.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

