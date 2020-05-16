26,305 Shares in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cna Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,189,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 327,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Cna Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

