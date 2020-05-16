30,000 Shares in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Acquired by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HUYA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 2,673,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. HUYA Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.87.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

