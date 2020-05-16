35,136 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,341. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.