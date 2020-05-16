364,554 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 364,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,062,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day moving average is $287.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

