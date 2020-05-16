38,424 Shares in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in New Germany Fund by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of New Germany Fund by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of New Germany Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Germany Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get New Germany Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 6,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,560. New Germany Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from New Germany Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.