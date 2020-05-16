$427.65 Million in Sales Expected for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will report $427.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.30 million. Snap posted sales of $388.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,704,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,677,701. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $1,690,024.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,881,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,088.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $471,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,457,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,173,618.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

