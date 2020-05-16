$484.86 Million in Sales Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will report sales of $484.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the highest is $494.85 million. Foundation Building Materials posted sales of $559.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBM shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 304,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,761. The stock has a market cap of $498.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

In related news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

