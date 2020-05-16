57,360 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RQI. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. 523,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,807. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

