74,221 Shares in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 26.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 539,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period.

ETW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,671. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

